We’re still a bit too warm for this time of year, but we’re also still VERY dry too...

It’s now officially the spookiest month of the year, but the only thing that we’re seeing that’s scary in the weather department is the overall lack of precipitation. We’re running a near 19″ rainfall deficit from last November-to-date and we do not have any rain in the forecast through this upcoming weekend and likely into next week too. In fact, many of our forecast models are not showing halfway decent rain chances until the second half of the month. Hopefully that doesn’t come true, but we at least have some comfortable sensible weather out there. Morning low temperatures this week won’t be as cool as the weekend was but we’re still starting out into the upper 40s and low-to-mid 50s today. With abundant sunshine, highs today will warm into the mid-to-upper 80s. Hurricane Orleane is making landfall along Mexico’s west coast and that could send some clouds our way, but any cloud cover we may see likely stays near and south of Highway 190 and I-14.

Hurricane Orleane continues to send clouds into Texas through the majority of this week, but the majority of those clouds and the moisture from the storm will stay away. We’re expecting nearly full sunshine each and every day, but the return of some Gulf of Mexico moisture will help to warm our temperatures slightly. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s Tuesday will reach the upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday and then climb into the low-to-mid 60s Thursday and Friday morning. Highs reach the upper 80s area wide tomorrow with low 90s returning to the forecast Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. We have a cold front on the way that’ll arrive late Friday into early Saturday, but the front likely comes through completely dry. We’re expecting partly-to-mostly cloudy skies Friday and early Saturday, but the front will clear the clouds out and drop highs into the mid-80s this weekend with another gradual warm up in the forecast next week.

