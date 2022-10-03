Woman accused of using pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard

Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get them,” the Warren County prosecutor explained.(Warren County Prosecutor's Office)
By Jared Goffinet, Ken Brown and Kendall Hyde
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was indicted on felonious assault and endangering children charges after allegedly using her dog to attack a 6-year-old girl.

The charges against Cassie Thierauf, 38, stem from an incident that happened on Aug. 25 at a Lebanon home, according to court documents from Warren County.

Thierauf lives on one side of a duplex while the 6-year-old and her family stay on the other side, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell explained.

The 38-year-old and another person were in the backyard of the home purportedly taking drugs, the prosecutor said.

The 6-year-old girl’s mother started filming Thierauf’s alleged drug use.

An argument ensued, and eventually, the child’s mom went inside to call the police, Fornshell said.

While this was happening, the 6-year-old, her sister, and a neighbor girl were in the front yard of the home playing outside, according to the prosecutor.

Thierauf allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get them,” he explained.

The dog attacked the 6-year-old, biting her head and body, Fornshell told FOX19 NOW.

She was left with severe injuries to her mouth and needed multiple surgeries, according to the prosecutor.

Thierauf is held on a $25,000 bond, court records show.

Police took the pit bull away from Thierauf. The 38-year-old has since been evicted from the duplex home.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds....
Manhunt continues for Texas jail inmate who escaped in Coryell County
File Graphic
Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA
Taina Maya
DPS: Speeding motorcyclist collided with a semi truck, run over by rear tandem axle
Hurricane Ian remains a powerful major hurricane after crossing over Cuba and is set to make...
Monday September 26: Hurricane Ian’s track shifts slightly south

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run on Fort Hood street in Killeen
Bump stocks are gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine...
Supreme Court rejects cases challenging bump stock ban enacted by Trump
Prosper Waco receives federal grant to decrease violent crime
Prosper Waco receives federal grant to decrease crime
Prosper Waco receives federal grant to reduce crime
Prosper Waco receives federal grant to combat violent crime
File Graphic
Manhunt Over: Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived