Axtell woman testifies in trial of man accused of sexually assaulting, impregnating her as a teen

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An Axtell woman who didn’t report her mother’s former boyfriend had been sexually abusing her for more than three years testified Tuesday that she didn’t know she was pregnant with his child until the day before she delivered her son.

The woman, now 18, told a 54th State District Court jury that Milton Geovany Valle sexually assaulted her so many times that she can’t remember them all.

Valle, 45, is charged with continuous trafficking of persons and faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and up to life if convicted.

Prosecutors Tara Avants and Kristi DeCluitt rested their case against Valle Tuesday afternoon after calling nine witnesses, including the woman’s mother and her younger sister.

Defense attorneys Jessi Freud and Michel Simer also rested their case Tuesday, calling no witnesses.

The younger sister testified she witnessed Valle sexually assaulting her sister on at least two occasions. She said she reported it to her mother, but her mother didn’t believe her.

The alleged victim testified that Valle, a construction worker, first made her feel uncomfortable when she was 11 after he hugged her goodnight and kissed her on the neck. His advances intensified, she said, to where he sexually assaulted her regularly.

She testified that Valle continued to sexually assault her even after her mother ended her relationship with him because she allowed Valle to take her from their home in Axtell to his apartment in Irving on weekends. She said when she was 14, Valle picked her up in Axtell two or three times a month for about nine months, drove her to his apartment and sexually assaulted her multiple times over those weekends.

She said she would return home with gifts Valle showered on her, including cash, a necklace, an electronic tablet, clothes and shoes.

“The older I got, the more I was aware and I tried to put it off and stay away from him as long as possible,” she said.

The women testified Valle told her not to tell anyone about the sexual abuse.

She said she last went with Valle to Irving in February 2018. She said she never knew that she was pregnant until she returned from a weekend dance competition and her legs and back were aching. Her mother took her to an emergency room in Waco, where she testified she learned for the first time that she was pregnant. She was 15 and had a boy the next day.

“I looked at him as something to look forward to because I was in such a dark place in my life at that time,” she said of her baby.

A forensic specialist testified Tuesday that DNA tests confirmed Valle is the boy’s father.

The woman’s 37-year-old mother testified she met Valle online and dated him for about two years beginning in 2012. She said they broke up after she caught him calling and texting other women.

She said she allowed Valle to take her daughter with him to Irving because he said she could play with his niece and because he still was helping her family out by paying a few bills. She testified she never noticed any physical changes in her daughter during her pregnancy and said she, too, did not know she was pregnant.

She testified she can’t remember if her younger daughter, who is now 17, told her about seeing Valle sexually assaulting her older sister.

Attorneys will give closing statements when the trial resumes Wednesday morning.

Valle has elected to have Retired State District Judge Ralph Strother assess his punishment if the jury convicts him of the first-degree felony.

