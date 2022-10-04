Baylor grads make movie

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a story 15 years in the making.

A graduate of Baylor University, who is a working pastor, has made a movie with fellow alumni including Wacoan Clint Harp.

It’s called “The Author”... and it’s been picked up by Cinemark in Waco.

Ritchey Cable, Harp’s former roommate, wrote, created and produced.

“It’s been a 15 year passion project,” said Cable. “It’s really a search for the meaning of life, and so it’s got a lot of big human condition questions: is there order in this world, is it just chaos? The film takes us through the main character James Harrison who is an author, and we get to experience a little bit of that just kind of journey.”

Harrison’s journey involves losing part of his memory and, in an attempt to get it back, being challenged by his doctor to write the story of the last six months of his life.

“My fulltime job, I’m a pastor, and so, I wanted a movie that was kind of accessible to people to ask that question: is there an author of my life?” said Cable. “I think that the big question to ask is: is there an author, is there some sort of story or order over my life, or is everything just chaos, and is everything by accident? And I would invite the people of Waco to take this journey with us.”

Being a Baylor grad, Waco is part of the story of Cable’s life, and he used the city as a backdrop for some scenes in the film.

“If you watch it you’ll notice a couple of nods to Waco, I took a screenwriting class there, that’s really where I learned the craft of writing screenplays was at Baylor,” said Cable.

Harp, who Cable first met at a campus coffee shop, co-starred in the film playing the character ‘Ryan’.

“For Clint--he was just a natural, he’s just got a natural flare for it and was able to pull off the role and did an excellent job,” said Cable. “We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback, a lot of it in regards to Clint’s performance and how he did, he did fantastic.”

The movie is playing at Cinemark Waco Monday through Wednesday of this week.

Click here for showtimes.

“This has, of course, been a labor of love for me, but this is an opportunity to engage with a film that makes you think, it is a thinking movie, and there’s some mystery, there’s some drama, there’s romance, but it takes you ion that journey of asking that question: what is the story of my life?” said Cable. “And I think it’s a journey worth taking.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.