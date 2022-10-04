Copperas Cove High forced to release students early after construction crew ruptures gas line

Copperas Cove High School
Copperas Cove High School
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Students at Copperas Cove High School were released early on Tuesday after a construction crew ruptured a gas line and the school was forced to turn off the air conditioning.

“We are asking you to come to the high school as soon as possible to pick up your student. Your student is not in immediate danger, but we cannot provide lunch and have had to turn off the air conditioning in a section of the high school,” the school said in a message to parents.

The administration said a construction crew working at the high school inadvertently hit a gas line.

Students who parked their vehicles in the annex student parking lot will not be able to move their cars until after 1 p.m.

Students parked in the cafeteria parking lot are able to drive themselves home.

“Please pick up your student at the front or rear entrance of the high school. We will have staff at both locations and will bring your student to you once you have arrived and requested your student. Thank you for your cooperation in this matter and thank you for entrusting us with the care and education of your student,” the district said.

