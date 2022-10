WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In this week’s Degrees of Science Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor talks with Baylor Geologists Dr. Kenny Befus & Dr. James Thompson, who just returned from studying the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland. As part of their research they were using drones to measure lava temperatures, in order to help model the flow of the lava.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.