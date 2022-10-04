Killeen High will have increased police presence after hand-written threat found in restroom

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Police Department on Tuesday said a threat made at Killeen High School is not credible, nevertheless, the district will take some precautionary measures.

Administrators at Killeen High School earlier Tuesday, Oct. 4, were alerted to a hand-written threat of violence in a girls restroom and immediately alerted the district’s police department so that its officers could investigate.

“At this time, KISD Police do not believe the threat is credible,” the district said, “Out of an abundance of caution, the campus will run all metal detectors and have an increased police presence.”

The principal at the high school has already discussed the ongoing investigation and proactive safety measures with parents and staff.

“Our community must know that we are serious about the safety of our students and staff,” the district said, “Therefore, anyone found to be making or spreading false rumors will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and disciplined in accordance with the student code of conduct.”

