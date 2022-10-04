Killeen police investigating death of woman at local motel

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of Dawn Bennett, 38, at the Shilo Inn on Friday, Sept. 30.

At about 7:20 p.m., offices were dispatched to the motel at 3701 South WS Young Drive to investigate a 911 call about a possible drowning victim.

The 911 operator was told CPS was being performed on the victim.

The police officers and paramedics who arrived at the scene continued life saving measures, but the woman, later identified as Bennett, eventually died.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced her dead at 8:37 p.m. and ordered an autopsy be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The investigation continues and no further information is available.

