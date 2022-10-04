Man shot twice by CSPD while charging with an axe arrested

Andrew Sunghun Choi, 26.
Andrew Sunghun Choi, 26.(Brazos County Jail)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 4, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 26-year-old man shot twice by a College Station police officer he reportedly charged at with an axe has been arrested, according to College Station police.

Andrew Sunghun Choi was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. The officer who shot Choi twice, four-year CSPD veteran Adrian Jackson, was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation in keeping with department policy for officer-involved shootings.

On the morning of Sept. 19, a 911 call came in stating Choi was hallucinating and acting violently in a house in the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive.

When Officer Jackson arrived on the scene, the suspect approached him armed with an axe, according to CSPD. Jackson backed away from Choi and told him to drop the hatchet, but the man started charging toward the officer.

CSPD Chief Billy Couch said in a press conference that day that “the officer was forced to engage,” and Jackson shot the man twice in the upper torso. At the same time, Choi threw the axe and hit the officer in the lower leg.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. Officer Jackson was treated and released that same day from the hospital.

Choi was booked into the Brazos County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to court records.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

