Services announced for slain McGregor mother, children

Monica, her son Miguel, and her daughter, Natalie.
(Courtesy Photos)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Funeral and memorial services have been announced for a slain mother and her two children.

A criminal complaint obtained by KWTX identified the suspect in a shooting that left five people dead in McGregor on Thursday, Sept. 29, as Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35. The suspect is not yet charged in the murders, but is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by intentionally or knowingly threatening another with imminent bodily injury by discharging a firearm at another person.

The murders happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. at a residence in the 900 block of Monroe. A law enforcement official told KWTX the suspect shot and killed his wife and her two children dead. The victims were identified as Monica Delgado Aviles, 38, and two of her children: 15-year-old Miguel Avila and 14-year-old Natalie Avila.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 6, at Oak Crest Funeral Home at 4520 Bosque Boulevard in Waco, Texas. Visitation for family will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. that day. Visitation for the public will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The funeral service will be on Friday, Oct. 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at The McGregor Exchange Event Center located at 300 S Jefferson Avenue in McGregor, Texas.

“(Monica) was a stay-at-home mom. Dedicated 100 percent to her five kids. The most loving and caring person you can meet,” said Esme Ortuno, a relative. “I always admired her and she was an amazing mom. She did not deserve this. The kids didn’t deserve this.”

Delgado leaves behind three children, 8-year-old Jesus, 6-year-old Julissa, and 4-year-old Nicolas.

Lori and Natalie Aviles
(Go Fund Me)

Jaimes-Hernandez is also accused of killing two women who lived near his wife, Lori and Natalie Aviles.

Visitation for the the mother and daughter will be Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The First Spanish Assembly of God in Waco, Texas. The funeral service will be on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. at The Exchange Event Center in McGregor.

