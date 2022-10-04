Slight bump in temperatures & humidity

We are on a warming trend for the rest of the week. It’s not a drastic spike in temperatures, but we’ll continue to add a degree or two each day through Friday with highs in the low 90s. Mornings will also be a little less refreshing with lows gradually warming into the low to mid-60s by the end of the week.

Our next cold front is set to move through on Friday. It’s not a strong one, but it will set us up for a pleasant weekend. The front brings more dry air, meaning no rain chances over the weekend, and will help to shave a few degrees off our afternoon highs. We are back into the mid/upper 80s for the weekend. Overnight temperatures won’t cool as much as last week - only dipping into the upper 50s.

October is typically one of the wettest months of the year for us, but the forecast stays dry... for now. We are seeing consistent signs that an upper-level low may help to bring us rain late next week, but that is still a long way out in the weather forecasting world, and it could change.

Tropics Update: There are two spots in the Atlantic we are monitoring for possible strengthening. There’s an area in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic has a high chance of development within the next few days & the second spot is east of the Windward Islands and has a low chance of development in the next few days.

