Close call: Driver shaken up when board impales windshield

An 18-year-old driver in Kansas says a board fell off a truck and went through her windshield.
An 18-year-old driver in Kansas says a board fell off a truck and went through her windshield.(Michelle Covey)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A driver in Kansas luckily escaped serious injury when a board when through her windshield.

KWCH reports the incident occurred on Tuesday when an 18-year-old driver was on her way home from school and a board fell off a truck, piercing the Jeep’s windshield.

The Jeep’s driver said a small car in front of her swerved, and so did she, but the piece of wood went through her windshield.

According to the driver, she never saw the truck carrying the wood.

The 18-year-old’s mother, Michelle Covey, shared a photo of the incident on social media, saying that her daughter was shaken up but physically OK.

The mother said another motorist stopped to check on her daughter after witnessing the freak accident.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
File Graphic
Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Russel Reitzer, the former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department.
Former VFD chief in Central Texas charged as authorities investigate alleged misappropriation of funds
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas crash leaves one dead, another in serious condition

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself
FILE - Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on...
Senators call for stronger rules on off-the-books suspension
A settlement has been reached regarding the fatal on-set shooting during the production of the...
‘Rust’ cinematographer lawsuit settled, filming to resume
Eight of the 12 suspects arrested by McLennan County Sheriff's Office
Anti-human trafficking unit in McLennan County arrests 12 during latest sting