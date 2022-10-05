KISD: No lockdown at any campuses, social media rumors about gunman at Shoemaker false

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A social media rumor of a supposed lockdown at a KISD’s Shoemaker High School has been determined to be false.

KISD has released a statement stating “There is no lockdown at any KISD campus. Once again, social media rumors have incited fear in our community, but these statements are not true. "

The Principal of Shoemaker Latisha Williams has communicated the below message to parents, students and staff.

Shoemaker High school is safe and there is no lockdown on our campus. Students and staff are not in any danger. Rumors on social media stating a masked gunman and weapon were found at our campus are not true. Once again, there is no lockdown at Shoemaker High School. We have additional police at our campus today including our K9 weapon detention officer.

A student did bring a Halloween mask to campus and put it on in the cafeteria, but he did not have a weapon on him. He will be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct. The safety of every student and staff member is our highest priority.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.