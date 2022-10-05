Latino advocacy group offers $10,000 reward in push to arrest woman who lured migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept....
Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha's Vineyard. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies.(Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette via AP)
By ALEJANDRO SERRANO
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A leading Latino advocacy group is stepping up its efforts to find a woman — identified by the news media this week — who allegedly lured a group of migrants onto a plane flying from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last month.

The League of United Latin American Citizens on Wednesday doubled to $10,000 a reward it is offering for information that leads to locating, arresting and prosecuting 43-year-old Perla Haydee Huerta, who was identified Sunday in a New York Times report. Authorities have not publicly identified her as a suspect or person of interest in any criminal investigation.

At least two private planes left San Antonio last month, one of them with as many as 48 migrants who had been told they were getting a trip to Boston, where jobs and shelter awaited them. Instead, the group arrived at Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod, where the group’s arrival surprised local officials and residents.

The flights were arranged by the state of Florida as part of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ $12 million program to relocate migrants to a “sanctuary destination.”

Numerous migrants, in recounting their experiences, described a tall, blonde woman going by the name Perla who pitched them on the trip.

The flights intensified the trend among Republican governors, including Gov. Greg Abbott, of sending migrants seeking better lives in their states to areas led by Democrats.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar launched an investigation into DeSantis’ flying of the 48 migrants to New England, calling the flights “an abuse of human rights.” No charges have been filed against anyone.

LULAC initially offered $5,000 for information about the mysterious woman. On Wednesday, LULAC officials said they were raising the reward in an effort to get the woman to answer questions under oath.

“We were able to identify her through a photograph on her Facebook page, and then the refugees in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, also confirmed that was the person who approached them and made them promise of three months’ paid work and free housing, free food and free resources — that were all false,” said LULAC’s national president, Domingo Garcia. “Now we are focusing, now that we know who she is, on trying to find her.”

LULAC intended to file a complaint with the Justice Department to look into whether the woman’s and DeSantis’ actions constitute crimes under immigration code, Garcia said.

“The old signs used to say, ‘Wanted dead or alive.’ We want her alive,” Garcia said. “And we want her to testify. Who paid, and why did they engage in such predatory behavior?”

Disclosure: Facebook and The New York Times have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Copyright 2022, The Texas Tribune all rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
File Graphic
Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Russel Reitzer, the former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department.
Former VFD chief in Central Texas charged as authorities investigate alleged misappropriation of funds
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas crash leaves one dead, another in serious condition

Latest News

LEFT: Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell RIGHT: Georgia republican senate candidate...
GOP optimistic about Senate chances despite Walker turmoil
Attorney General Ken Paxton ordered to testify in abortion lawsuit after evading subpoena
Consumer watchdog calls Biden admin airline transparency push ‘good first step’
Consumer watchdog calls Biden admin airline transparency push ‘good first step’
Supreme Court to take up Alabama racial gerrymandering case
Supreme Court to take up Alabama racial gerrymandering case