Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe named the new Commanding General of III Armored Corps

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The III Armored Corps held a change of command ceremony today at Fort Hood.

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe assumed the role of commanding general of the III Corps after previous U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Robert.

The III Armored Corps new commanding general is no stranger to Fort Hood had once commanded the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, First Cavalry Division from 2014 to 2016.

Overall, Bernabe has commanded seven different units during his time in the service.

“My wife Jayne and I are excited to be back at fort hood. We left in 2016 so it’s been a while, six years. It’s exciting to come back to Central Texas. It’s exciting to be a part of this headquarters of the III Armored Corps,” said Bernabe.

The ceremony kicked off with several canon rounds being fired from the third armored corps front lawn.

After the shots, spouses received a flower presentation and the change of command began.

U.S. Rep. John Carter was among the crowd to give his blessing to the new commander.

“I have every confidence in the world, because I’ve seen so many go through here, that they will meet the quality of standards of this community,” said Carter.

Bernabe has deployed overseas seven times.

Three times to the Balkans, twice to Iraq, once to Afghanistan and once to the republic of Korea.

When discussing how he’ll command the corps, he gave much respect to how it’s been done in the past.

We will remain focused on taking care of our soldiers, our department army civilians and their families. Ensuring we’re always ready to accomplish our mission. Always ready to deploy, fight and win as required, when required by our nation,” said Bernabe.

Bernabe now leads one of the largest corps in the nation.

