Magnolia Network films Silos Baking Competition in Waco, welcomes Central Texans to watch and participate

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Silos Baking Competition is back for its second season, and Magnolia Network has begun filming episodes of the competition at Magnolia Market where they are welcoming the public to watch the filming and participate in it.

Visitors and Central Texans are enjoying watching the baking competition unfold in-person.

“It was so fun,” an audience member who visited the Silos with her grandma, Anna Lowe, said. “We watched this so long together on TV...When we found out that Joanna was here, we like both were running over here. I think that’s the fastest she’s moved the whole time we’ve been here. It was so fun.”

Not only do they watch the competition from a few feet away, but they also participated and even had an opportunity to be filmed for the series.

At one point during the filming, the film crew will direct the crowd on the actions they need to film, such as applause, laughing or just nodding their heads.

During the time viewers stop by the set, they could see the kickoff, the baking process of the competitors, the judging or even the announcement of the winners.

Viewers are asked to sign a form that says they will not post or disclose the winner of the episode.

One of the judges, Casey Corn, a classically-trained chef and food anthropologist as well as the host of Magnolia Network’s “Recipes Lost and Founds,” said the crowds actually help boost the morale of the entire crew.

“It’s so serious when everything is so quiet, so having all of the people around and cheering everyone on is such a huge part of what makes the show fun and what makes the experience for me fun,” Corn said. “Getting to have the crowd be a part of this makes it even more special, but also takes a little bit of the pressure off right now.”

As a host of her show, she was honored to be a part of judging competitors.

“Getting to be here and judge this amazing competition is such a blast and an honor,” Corn said. “I know, for these contestants, this is a really big deal, so it’s really nice to be a part of their journey and really, most importantly, to eat their delicious food.”

Magnolia Network will be filming Wednesday, Friday and Monday starting around 8:30 a.m. and ending once the winner is announced.

Monday is expected to be the finale where all of the winners from the episodes will compete.

