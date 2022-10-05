‘I am Vanessa Guillen’ documentary set to premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A documentary based on Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen is set to be released later this year on the streaming giant Netflix.

The film, directed by Christy Wegener, tells the story of the life of the soldier brutally murdered on post, then buried in rural Bell County.

Wegener told Variety in an interview, “At the core, this is a story about overcoming the greatest odds imaginable in the name of family, love and justice. This is David vs. Goliath on steroids.”

The film follows her family’s fight for historic military reform, a journey that takes them all the way to the Oval Office after her story sparked an international movement of assault victims demanding justice especially in the military.

“Taking on the U.S. military, one of the largest, most powerful institutions in America is no easy feat,” said Wegener, “In making the film, it was incredible to witness a family, in the most tragic moment of their lives, put their grief aside, step out into the public arena and fight for the greater good.”

The film will begin streaming Nov. 17 on the platform.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.