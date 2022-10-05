Next week’s rain chances remain in the forecast, for now...

After going through one of our driest 11-month periods in history across Central Texas from last November to this September, we’re still in dire straights for rainfall. Yes, we’re still keeping a close watch on the potential for rain to arrive late next week, but don’t expect drought-busting rainfall! Until the rain chances arrive in roughly about a week’s time, we may have to contend with summer-esque weather until then. No, we’re not forecasting triple-digit high temperatures, but we are forecasting high temperatures to hover between 5° and 10° above average most every day. Today, tomorrow, and Friday will feature similar weather with maybe some extra clouds overhead Friday. Morning lows today through Friday morning start out warmer but still pleasant in the upper 50s and low 60s. Afternoon highs are expected to warm into the upper 80s for most today with a few stray 90° highs, but we’ll see more 90s pop-up both Thursday and Friday.

Two cold fronts are set to move through over the next 72 hours but the quality of the cold air mass behind the front is fairly poor and I’ve had to adjust our temperatures up a little bit. Saturday is still going to be a spectacular day with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overhead. Morning lows will unfortunately stay “warm” in the upper 50s and low 60s, but afternoon highs should only reach the mid-80s. Upper 80s and low 90s return Sunday through next Wednesday and we’re also expecting lows during that same time period to remain near about 60°. As our next potential storm system approaches late in the week, temperatures will warm up in the morning thanks to an increase in humidity and we may be starting out Wednesday and Thursday morning in the mid-to-upper 60s! So long as rain arrives as anticipated, we’re expecting the near 90° highs Wednesday to dip into the mid-80s Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are between 20% and 30% Wednesday through Friday of next week, but I have my doubts about whether or not this rain will actually fall. I’m seeing signs that the storm system bringing the rain chances may either stall to our north or move just to our east. Should that happen, high temperatures late next week likely remain closer to 90° and we will of course miss out on much needed rainfall. Some good news, though, is that the second half of October is trending a bit wetter as cold airmasses start move into the U.S. from the north with some frequency.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.