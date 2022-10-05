No rain for now but a weekend cold front is on the way

Thursday and Friday will feature similar weather with maybe some extra clouds overhead Friday. Morning lows through Friday start out warmer but still pleasant in the upper 50s and low 60s. Afternoon highs are expected to warm just over 90° for the next few days as we await our next slight shift in the weather.

Overall, the weather pattern has been pretty nice for us here in Central Texas. However, our lack of rain caused drought conditions to continue worsening. We need the rain but we won’t get any - even with a cold front as we go into the weekend. So no rain, but the weekend will be a smidge cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

As our next potential storm system approaches late in the week, temperatures will warm up in the morning thanks to an increase in humidity and we may be starting out Wednesday and Thursday morning in the mid-to-upper 60s! So long as rain arrives as anticipated, we’re expecting the near 90° highs Wednesday to dip into the mid-80s Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are between 20% and 30% Wednesday through Friday of next week, but I have my doubts about whether or not this rain will actually fall. I’m seeing signs that the storm system bringing the rain chances may either stall to our north or move just to our east. Should that happen, high temperatures late next week likely remain closer to 90° and we will of course miss out on much needed rainfall. Some good news, though, is that the second half of October is trending a bit wetter as cold airmasses start move into the U.S. from the north with some frequency.

