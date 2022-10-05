World’s oldest living dog dies at 22

Pebbles died peacefully at home from natural causes Monday, just five months shy of her 23rd birthday. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORS, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – The world’s oldest dog died Monday at age 22.

Pebbles, a toy fox terrier from South Carolina, was recognized this spring by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living dog. She was born on March 28, 2000.

Pebbles died peacefully at home from natural causes Monday, just five months shy of her 23rd birthday.

Her owners Bobby and Julie Gregory said the tiny, 4-pound dog had a larger-than-life personality and loved to sunbathe while listening to country music.

Over her lifetime, Pebbles gave birth to 32 puppies with her partner Rocky, who died in 2016.

“She was a once-in-a-lifetime companion, and it was our honor to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet and family member,” her owners said in a statement. “There was never anyone who met Pebbles that didn’t love her. She will be deeply missed.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
File Graphic
Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA
Russel Reitzer, the former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department.
Former VFD chief in Central Texas charged as authorities investigate alleged misappropriation of funds
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas crash leaves one dead, another in serious condition
Gil Garcia, 58, was charged with selling alcohol to an intoxicated person and booked into the...
Texas bartender charged after allegedly serving drunk driver accused in wreck that killed four people

Latest News

(Staff photo/file)
KISD: No lockdown at any campuses, social media rumors about gunman at Shoemaker false
Teachers at Woodland Spring Middle School rushed to give Max Kotchavar CPR and used an...
12-year-old collapses at school, gets new heart
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. Energy ministers from the OPEC cartel, whose leading...
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
Teachers at Woodland Spring Middle School rushed to give Max Kotchavar CPR and used an AED to...
12-year-old collapses at school, gets new heart