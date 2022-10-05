‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns community about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus 2."(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - A Central Texas mother is warning fellow Texans about “Hocus Pocus 2,” the sequel to a cult favorite just released this week.

“A worst case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” said Jamie Gooch, “The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”

Gooch is turning heads with a viral post on social media and discussed her concerns about the new movie with KWTX Anchor/Reporter Rissa Shaw.

“Do not watch this film,” she warned, “Everybody thinks it’s fake and innocent, but they could be casting any type of spell that they want to, anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home.”

Tune in tonight at 10 p.m. to watch Rissa’s report. Before that, join the conversation on the KWTX Facebook page.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
File Graphic
Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA
DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds....
‘Check your cameras’: Sheriff asks hunters and farmers to review game and security cameras for signs of fugitive inmate
Taina Maya
DPS: Speeding motorcyclist collided with a semi truck, run over by rear tandem axle
Russel Reitzer, the former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department.
Former VFD chief in Central Texas charged as authorities investigate alleged misappropriation of funds

Latest News

Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe named new Commanding General of III Armed Corps on Fort Hood.
Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe named the new Commanding General of III Armored Corps
Tidy Up Tuesday: Tidy Up Your Backpack 10.4.22
Tidy Up Tuesday: Tidy up your backpack! (10.4.22)
Natalie and Lori Aviles were heavily involved with the Community Cancer Association, a local...
McGregor shooting victims touched hearts in Central Texas
The two were heavily involved with the Community Cancer Association, a local organization that...
Remembering Natalie and Lori Aviles