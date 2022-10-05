‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns community about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′

(KWTX) - A Central Texas mother is warning fellow Texans about “Hocus Pocus 2,” the sequel to a cult favorite just released this week.

“A worst case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” said Jamie Gooch, “The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”

Gooch is turning heads with a viral post on social media and discussed her concerns about the new movie with KWTX Anchor/Reporter Rissa Shaw.

“Do not watch this film,” she warned, “Everybody thinks it’s fake and innocent, but they could be casting any type of spell that they want to, anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home.”

Tune in tonight at 10 p.m. to watch Rissa’s report. Before that, join the conversation on the KWTX Facebook page.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.