Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier bought drink at store after killing girlfriend, called mother instead of 911

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood soldier Michael Leonard Moore, 35, charged in the murder of his girlfriend Phyllis Campbell on Sept. 19, allegedly reported to work on post the day of the killing and confessed to military police he fatally shot his girlfriend after she approached him with a knife during a fight, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states.

Officers were dispatched to the scene in the 1109 of Wales Drive shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, to investigate reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located Campbell’s body lying in a pool of blood.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, after the murder, Moore called a superior sergeant at 1:30 a.m. to ask if Moore could spend the night at the sergeant’s house. The sergeant went back to bed and called Moore at 5:30 a.m. later that morning before meeting with Moore on post.

Moore allegedly confessed to the sergeant about killing his girlfriend and the pair went to the residence at 1109 Wales, where the sergeant observed a body at the top of the stairs, the document states.

When the sergeant asked Moore if anyone else knew, Moore allegedly told his superior that “the only people that knew about the killing was him, his mother and ‘it’s going to stay that way,’” the document states.

Moore, the affidavit states, then told the sergeant that he was going to “take Campbell’s body in the middle of the night, put it in is car, and dispose of it.”

The arrest affidavit does not reveal why Moore eventually decided to confess to military police and agree to be interviewed by Killeen Police Department detectives.

Moore, the document states, told police that he and Campbell got into a fight over their relationship when she threatened him with a knife.

He would later pack some things and was going to leave, but decided to go back inside the home. Moore grabbed his firearm, sat on the bed, and hid the firearm under a blanket, according to police cited in the document.

The affidavit reveals Moore told police that Campbell entered the room armed with a knife and he fired several rounds at her when she reached the TV hanging from the wall that was on the foot of the bed between the door on the entrance and the closet door.

Detectives would later find projectile holes that were not located in the proximity of the TV, but instead had “gone through the open bedroom door to the wall behind the open door,” the document states,

During the interview, Moore allegedly told detectives he shot the woman multiple times, and that he walked up to her while she was on the floor. The victim looked up at him and said, “you shot me,” Moore recalled. The document states Moore confessed he “shot her again” as she lay on the floor and that he told detectives he “shouldn’t have done it.”

Moore said he went to a convenience store to purchase a drink and then called his mother, instead of calling 911, the document states.

The autopsy revealed Campbell suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout her body, abdomen, hips, chest and neck.

The affidavit also revealed detectives “noticed possible soot or searing around more than one gunshot wound,” leading them to believe that the “firearm that left those wounds have to be closer to Campbell than what Moore was describing to them.”

Moore is currently being held at the Bell County Jail with a $1 million bond.

