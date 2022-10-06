Blue Bell releases new Peppermint Bark

Peppermint Bark flavor
Peppermint Bark flavor(Blue Bell)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Blue Bell has released a new flavor just in time for the holiday season.

The Texas company says the flavor is “a smooth mint ice cream loaded with luscious dark chocolate flavored chunks and tasty peppermint bark pieces.”

Peppermint Bark Ice Cream is now available in half gallons and pints for a limited time.

Starting today, Blue Bell lovers can find Eggnog Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream at retailer stores.

