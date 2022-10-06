Family is at the center of the Crawford football program

By Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a special football season for the Jacobs family in Crawford.

Years ago, Greg Jacobs was an assistant coach for the Pirates and Tanner Jacobs was playing for his dad. In 2004, they won a state championship.

Greg and Tanner are once again on the sidelines together. Greg is the head coach of the Pirates and Tanner is an assistant.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
File Graphic
Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA
Russel Reitzer, the former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department.
Former VFD chief in Central Texas charged as authorities investigate alleged misappropriation of funds
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas crash leaves one dead, another in serious condition

Latest News

Family is at the center of the Crawford football program
Hadley Phillips
Classroom Champions: China Spring’s Hadley Phillips
China Spring vs. Connally
VOTE for the Week 7 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup
Baylor Football
Baylor can’t overcome first-half deficit in loss to Oklahoma State