Family is at the center of the Crawford football program

CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a special football season for the Jacobs family in Crawford.

Years ago, Greg Jacobs was an assistant coach for the Pirates and Tanner Jacobs was playing for his dad. In 2004, they won a state championship.

Greg and Tanner are once again on the sidelines together. Greg is the head coach of the Pirates and Tanner is an assistant.

