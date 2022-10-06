Gas prices increase OPEC+ announces production cuts

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Gas prices are increasing once again after OPEC+ announced Wednesday production cuts were going to be made.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.20 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is nine cents more than on this day last week and is 35 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.56 per gallon while drivers in the Brownsville-Harlingen metropolitan area are paying the least at $3.02 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.87, which is nine cents more when compared to this day last week.

On Wednesday, OPEC+ announced plans to cut production by two million barrels per day.

Gas prices across Texas began increasing just hours before the anticipated announcement.

The national gas price average has been on the rise since mid-September due to a number of factors including refinery issues on the West Coast, a refinery fire in the Midwest and Hurricane Ian.

Supplies of refined gasoline and crude oil remain tight across the U.S., as demand climbed again this week.

“It’s too early to determine how strong of an impact the production cuts will have on pump prices. However, prices in Texas started increasing just hours ahead of the anticipated announcement and will likely continue to move upwards through the weekend,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson.

Drivers in Texas are paying the third lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $6.42 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.

