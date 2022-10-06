‘He received bad news and is distraught’: Central Texas sheriff warns fugitive inmate is a desperate man

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams on Thursday warned fugitive inmate Brandon Hogan, on the lam since Sept. 26, had recently received “bad news” of additional charges filed against him and was very “distraught” when he decided to escape while under the supervision of a community service manager.

“This is a very serious thing. Mr. Hogan is very distraught right now. He received a lot of bad news that caused him to do this spur of the moment thing and our main concern is, if you know where he is, let us know where he is so we can put him back where he belongs,” Williams said.

The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office has searched for the inmate with the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Texas Game Wardens, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, the Killeen Police Department’s K9 unit, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office drones, air support from the Flat fire department, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s horse and K9 patrols.

“We have turned over every rock in that end of the county and run down several leads that have taken us all throughout Central Texas. We think we had a couple of sightings and ran those to the ground but not very fruitful on that front,” the sheriff said, “We are asking the public to be vigilant. Any of these ranchers and hunters, if you see something, say something.”

Williams also had a direct message to Hogan during a news conference Thursday. “It ain’t too late and you can still turn yourself in. I’m tasked with keeping you safe, and right now, you’ve made a mistake, and it’s not too late to turn yourself in,” the sheriff said.

Williams also warned those who may be harboring Hogan. “We are going to hunt you like a dog. We’re going to hunt you 24/7, and if we find that you helped him, I can assure you, we will take away your freedom.”

The sheriff said investigators spoke with the inmate’s family and learned of Hogan’s apparent estrangement from relatives. “They do not have a very good relationship,” Williams said.

Deputies have also been assigned to protect Hogan’s alleged victim since the moment they learned about Hogan’s escape. “We will continue to provide that protection for her and her family until this gentleman is caught,” the sheriff said.

Hogan was in jail on charges of theft of a firearm, burglary of a habitation, assault of a family member, and criminal mischief. Days before his escape, Hogan had learned additional charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm had just been filed against him, Sheriff Williams said.

The sheriff’s office will investigate why Hogan was allowed to be a part of the work crew providing yard and “weed eating” work at a cemetery the day he escaped. “That will happen after” Hogan is captured, the sheriff said.

Williams revealed he was on vacation when the inmate escaped and returned to Coryell County immediately to spearhead the manhunt.

“Ultimately, I am responsible. I am the sheriff of this county. I had no clue that this particular inmate was on my work crew ... but ultimately, I am responsible and I will take those licks. Rest assured, we’re going to find him, one way of the other,” Williams said.

The sheriff urged county residents to call his office or 911 immediately if they spot Hogan, but warned the public not to approach or engage the fugitive. “He may be very desperate at this time and we don’t want to take a chance of a citizen getting hurt,” Williams said.

