Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo kicks off ‘bigger and better’ features Thursday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The second weekend of October kicks off the annual Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo in Waco, and, this year, organizers say the fair is bigger and better than before with new features, new attractions and well-known performers.

HOT fair will open at 6 p.m. tonight for Sneak a Peak, where carnival rides, food, Mutton Bustin and a preview of the HOT Shops Market will begin.

After several years of requesting the sea lion attraction, this year, they will be performing and interacting with the audience every day beginning Friday.

“They can catch a sea lion show and their trainers,” Melinda Adams, Senior Manager of Marketing and Sponsorships for HOT fair, said. “If you’re in the front, you may get a little wet, so just a heads up.”

Instead of just five nights of rodeo, the event will host nine nights of rodeo. It will also last longer. The rodeo will run from Friday to Sunday night and then Tuesday to Saturday night. It will start at 7 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. in the Extraco Coliseum.

“We got a lot more competitors this year, so, yeah, super competitive rodeo this year with competitors from all over the state, and we’re looking forward to it,” Adams said.

HOT Fair and Rodeo will also host several well-known artists. Fairgoers can find them on the Bud Light Stage.

“This year we’ve got some larger national touring acts,” Adams said. “We’re stepping it up. We’re taking things bigger and better.”

To make fairgoers time at the fair easier and more enjoyable, Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo created an app. You can download it from the app store, and it will give you an easy way to view schedules, maps, attractions and gate promotions and tickets.

“If you want to see what time any of the shows start or what time the livestock shows start, you can download our new app,” Adams said. “The Heart of Texas App has the full schedule of events and all of the gate promotions and all the gate hours, as well as an interactive map. You can see where everything’s at.”

The fair also set up more directional signs to help people navigate all of the attractions.

Thursday night kicks off the event, so general admission is $5, rides are $2 and parking is $10.

The fair will continue through the weekend with its final day on Sunday, October 16. The full schedule can be found here.

