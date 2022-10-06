Killeen police investigating 15th murder of the year after man shot in June dies

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Joe Sidney Williams Junior, 55, wounded by gunfire in June, succumbed to his wounds in August, and Killeen Police are now investigating his death as a murder.

Williams was shot in the 1800 block of N. 4th Street on June 24, 2022 at about 2:50 a.m.

Police officers immediately started performing life saving measures until paramedics arrived and transported Williams to Baylor Scott & White hospital in Temple.

Police said Williams Junior passed away on August 3, 2022. Detectives with the department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit received the final autopsy, and learned the man’s death of the victim was ruled murder.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

