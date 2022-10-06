Man shot dead during fight in Harker Heights parking lot; alleged gunman in custody

Roger Lee Sanders Jr., 31, charged with murder, is being held on a $1-million bond.
By Joe Villasana
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A violent confrontation in the parking lot of a business late Wednesday night resulted in a deadly shooting and the arrest of Roger Lee Sanders Jr., 31, on a warrant charging murder.

Harker Heights Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Indian Trail to investigate a shots fired call shortly before 11 p.m. on Oct. 5.

The officers came across a man lying in a business parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim eventually succumbed to his wounds, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the gunman and the victim got into a fight moments before the deadly shooting.

A warrant was obtained for the suspect in the murder, identified by police as Sanders Jr., and he was taken into custody.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Sanders Jr. and set his bond at $1-million.

If Sanders Jr. bonds out of jail, he will be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor, prohibited from going within a 1,000 feet of any location of any member of the victim’s family, and prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition.

Police are not yet releasing the victim’s name.

