Musk lawyers say Twitter refusing new $44B bid for company

The symbol for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Trading in shares of Twitter was halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk’s lawyers said Thursday that Twitter is refusing the Tesla billionaire’s renewed $44 billion bid for the social media company and have asked a Delaware court to halt an upcoming trial.

Musk made a renewed offer to take over to company earlier this week to end a protracted legal dispute that began when Musk tried to back out of the April deal and Twitter sued.

Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to messages for comment.

Since Twitter sued Musk to force him to complete the purchase after he tried to back out four months ago, it is unlikely the company — whose shareholders have voted to approve the deal — will walk away from the agreement.

Rather, it’s likely that the San Francisco-based company is seeking assurances from Musk’s side that this time he’s serious and won’t walk away again.

