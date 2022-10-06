Rain chances stay in the forecast late next week

Morning temperatures in the 50s (and even the 40s in some spots) has helped to make it feel a bit more fall-like across Central Texas. I hate to burst y’all’s bubble, but we still have some work to do for the afternoon hours. We haven’t experienced a day with below normal high temperatures since September 12th! Unfortunately, we may not experience cooler-than-normal highs until late next week when rain chances return. Even still, next week’s rain chances may not do enough to bring those highs below average. We actually have two cold fronts that’ll swing through over the next 48 hours, but it’s only the front arriving late Friday that’ll have an impact on temperatures. If today’s front does manage to sneak through, we’ll see a brief northeasterly wind shift and that’s it! Morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s late today. Tomorrow’s forecast is the same with morning lows a touch warmer in the low 60s but with highs again peaking in the low 90s. Friday’s front drops our highs back into the mid-to-upper 80s, but we’re still forecasting highs close to about 5° above average.

The next front on the horizon after Friday arrives next Thursday-ish. We’ve been tracking the next weather maker for a few days now. While there’s still some uncertainty regarding the amount of moisture we’ll have in the atmosphere and exactly when the front pushes through, rain chances remain in the forecast. Until the rain chances arrive late in the week, high temperatures will hover in the upper 80s and low 90s with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds start to return on Wednesday and rain chances could potentially return Wednesday afternoon. The most likely day for rain is Thursday as a cold front swings through during the day. As of now, it looks like we’re expecting between a quarter-inch and three-quarters of an inch of rain with locally higher rainfall totals in thunderstorms. A stray strong storm may be possible, but it’s too early for specifics on that, especially since some forecast models are showing the front passing through dry and without a temperature drop. If the front comes through with rain, we’ll likely see highs late next week and next weekend in the low-to-mid 80s. A dry front means temperatures may still only bottom out in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.