Rain chances stay in the forecast late next week

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Morning temperatures in the 50s (and even the 40s in some spots) has helped to make it feel a bit more fall-like across Central Texas. I hate to burst y’all’s bubble, but we still have some work to do for the afternoon hours. We haven’t experienced a day with below normal high temperatures since September 12th! Unfortunately, we may not experience cooler-than-normal highs until late next week when rain chances return. Even still, next week’s rain chances may not do enough to bring those highs below average. We actually have two cold fronts that’ll swing through over the next 48 hours, but it’s only the front arriving late Friday that’ll have an impact on temperatures. If today’s front does manage to sneak through, we’ll see a brief northeasterly wind shift and that’s it! Morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s late today. Tomorrow’s forecast is the same with morning lows a touch warmer in the low 60s but with highs again peaking in the low 90s. Friday’s front drops our highs back into the mid-to-upper 80s, but we’re still forecasting highs close to about 5° above average.

The next front on the horizon after Friday arrives next Thursday-ish. We’ve been tracking the next weather maker for a few days now. While there’s still some uncertainty regarding the amount of moisture we’ll have in the atmosphere and exactly when the front pushes through, rain chances remain in the forecast. Until the rain chances arrive late in the week, high temperatures will hover in the upper 80s and low 90s with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds start to return on Wednesday and rain chances could potentially return Wednesday afternoon. The most likely day for rain is Thursday as a cold front swings through during the day. As of now, it looks like we’re expecting between a quarter-inch and three-quarters of an inch of rain with locally higher rainfall totals in thunderstorms. A stray strong storm may be possible, but it’s too early for specifics on that, especially since some forecast models are showing the front passing through dry and without a temperature drop. If the front comes through with rain, we’ll likely see highs late next week and next weekend in the low-to-mid 80s. A dry front means temperatures may still only bottom out in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
File Graphic
Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA
Russel Reitzer, the former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department.
Former VFD chief in Central Texas charged as authorities investigate alleged misappropriation of funds
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas crash leaves one dead, another in serious condition

Latest News

fastcast image sun & trees
No rain for now but a weekend cold front is on the way
KWTX Fastcast Images
Next week’s rain chances remain in the forecast, for now...
fastcast lake belton pink sunrise sunset
Slight bump in temperatures & humidity
fastcast
Rain chances have finally returned (late next week)