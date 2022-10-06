Staying warm while we wait for a cold front to “cool” things off a little this weekend

We’ve been on a gradual warming trend this week. After another pleasant morning temperatures in Central Texas this afternoon are in the upper 80s to low 90s… So a tad bit warm… Especially for this time of the year where our temperatures should be around 85°.

A weak cold front moved into North Texas Thursday morning and is slowly moving south into parts of Central Texas. The only thing this front will bring is a small wind shift out of the east/northeast. Outside of that it will have no impact on how it feels in Central Texas.

We will have another stronger front moving in Friday evening! This will bring back northeast winds for all in Central Texas and allow dew point temperatures to lower a bit. This front will allow our temperatures to cool down closer to our average for the upcoming weekend, but sadly bring us no rainfall.

What we saw on Thursday can be expected as we close out the work week. One thing that will be different on Friday is we’re expecting to see a little more mid and high clouds across Central Texas. These clouds move in Thursday night and that prevents our temperatures from cooling off as much as they have been throughout the week. Morning lows Friday start out in the upper 50s to near the mid 60s and warm into the low 90s for the afternoon. Football games look to be warm and should start out in the upper 80s and fall into the upper 70s heading home. Dry conditions with a breeze out of the northeast can be expected.

Next week will feature another warming trend until we see a stronger cold front possibly move in late Wednesday or Thursday. Models are hinting at this system bringing Central Texas some rain. There are still some differences in our forecast models regarding when the front arrives, how cool we’ll be, and how much rain we could see, but models are at least consistently bringing us some rain chances, which is good news. Right now, the better chance for rain looks to be across the western half of the state, but we’ll be watching that activity to see if it can move east into Central Texas.

Much of next week remains well above the normal for this time of the year until the cold front arrives. We should see highs stay in the upper 80s to low 90s through Wednesday or Thursday. Morning temperatures will not be as cool as we have been either, and look to start out in the upper 50s to mid 60s. One thing we may see is higher humidity increasing throughout the week as we keep southeast winds. This will make it feel not as pleasant outside, but will be an indication that we have more moisture to work with which may help out our rain chances.

Temperatures look to trend down Friday into next weekend, but there is that uncertainty of just how cool we will be. Highs will depend on rain/clouds and if we see any, but look to drop back into the 80s for highs and 50s for lows. We will continue to keep you updated on how this all plays out.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.