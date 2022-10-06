Stockton leaders release more information about potential serial killer

STOCKTON, Calif. (CBS NEWS) - The Stockton police chief, the mayor of Stockton, and the Stockton city manager spoke out earlier this afternoon, announcing a person of interest in connection with the serial killings.

“Notice how upright this person’s posture is,” says Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden.

Dressed in all black, the person of interest walks tall with his hands in his pocket and a mask covering his face.

“Pay close attention to the uneven stride this person has,” says Chief McFadden.

Police have finally identified the person connected to six serial killings and one attack where the victim survived. All seven incidents happened in either Stockton and Oakland and the victims were shot. The names of those who were killed in 2022 have been released.

“We believe we do have a potential serial killer,” says Chief McFadden.

The suspect has a pattern: All seven victims were alone and were ambushed in the dark, but one of the killer’s victims survived, identifying the attacker as a man between 5′10″ and 6′ tall and thin.

Tuesday’s press conference revealed the suspects killing spree timeline.

There were only six days between his first and second attacks. He didn’t strike again for 448 days. Then, the crimes became more frequent. Between the third and fourth crime, 34 days, the 4th and 5th 19 days, 5th and 6th 22 days, and finally only six days between his sixth and seventh kill.

“There’s been so many killings around Stockton. Why is this just coming out now?” asked Cathy the sister of Lorenzo Lopez, who was killed on Porter Avenue.

“There’s a fear my brother must have had during that moment,” said Cathy

Cathy isn’t comfortable showing her face on camera but feels bonded to the other family members who’ve lost loved ones and are complete strangers.

“We know exactly what you’re going through right now and we have to stay strong,” says Cathy

Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln spoke about the case for the first time on Tuesday, calling on the community to help.

“That’s the least we can do is help bring justice and closure to these families. You’re empowered right now to submit information that will lead to an arrest,” said Lincoln.

Police have increased patrols in the area and there will likely be an increase of private security companies and outside agencies helping keep the city safe.

