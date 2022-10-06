Temple Police investigate early morning armed robbery

No injuries have been reported
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department asking for the public’s help in their investigation of an armed robbery in the early morning of Thursday.

Officers were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. Oct. 6 to the 4100 block of South 31st Street where two suspects reportedly brandished a handgun, took cash and fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

