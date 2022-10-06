‘Exceptional people and wonderful women’: McGregor community bids a final farewell to Lori and Natalie Aviles

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Lori and Natalie Aviles, two of the five people killed in McGregor last Thursday, were laid to rest a week later.

Hundreds gathered at the McGregor Exchange Event Center to pay their respects and bid them farewell.

Lori and Natalie helped shine a bright light on their community - a light still lit - just dimmer as the community heals.

Friends and family over the past week described Lori and Natalie as good people who were strong in their faith.

Natalie was a McGregor High School graduate and current nursing student at Temple College.

Her mom, Lori, worked as a respiratory therapist assistant at Baylor Scott and White for several years.

“Whatever she said, she said it out of her heart. It wasn’t just by lips and that’s what really touched the people,” said Alex Rez, a family member.

Lore and Natalie Aviles have been laid to rest. (KWTX)

According to Natalie and Lori’s family, when there was trouble, they were always there to help in whatever way they could.

“I lost my son last year, a year ago exactly. She was one of the sisters who helped so much with the funeral arrangement and all the stuff we needed. I appreciate them so much for that,” said Adriana Servin, a family member.

Other stories I’ve heard of Lori and Natalie include taking neighbors’ kids to doctors’ appointments when parents were unable to do so--along with a yearly walk to raise awareness for colon cancer--what she lost her late husband, mike, to in 2019.

“Through her words of wisdom and her knowledge, she just had that in her. Not too many people have that kind of gift where you can reach people,” said Rez.

Natalie was a former Miss McGregor, student council president and a KWTX classroom champion recipient for her high achievements in and out of school.

“They were exceptional people and wonderful women. We’re going to miss them so much. I’m so glad to know they were loved,” said Servin.

Lori and her daughter, Natalie, are survived by Natalie’s two younger brothers, Ezra and Zion Aviles.

Services for Monica Delgado Aviles and her children Miguel and Natalie Avila are scheduled for Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the McGregor Exchange Event Center.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.