Amber Alert issued for 2 week old baby abducted by non-custodial parent in Texas

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Polk County Sheriff’s office is looking for Sonni Ray Melike, a two week old infant allegedly abducted by her non-custodial parent.

The baby has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper.

The suspect police are looking for is Sylvia Nicole Norman, 31. She is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. The woman has brown hair and blue eyes.

Norman was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue shorts and white leggings. She has tattoos on her back and left arm.

Law enforcement officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have information on the child’s whereabouts, call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810.

