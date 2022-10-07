Amber Alert issued for 2 week old baby abducted by non-custodial parent in Texas

The missing baby and her non-custodial parent
The missing baby and her non-custodial parent(Texas DPS)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Polk County Sheriff’s office is looking for Sonni Ray Melike, a two week old infant allegedly abducted by her non-custodial parent.

The baby has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper.

The suspect police are looking for is Sylvia Nicole Norman, 31. She is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. The woman has brown hair and blue eyes.

Norman was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue shorts and white leggings. She has tattoos on her back and left arm.

Law enforcement officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have information on the child’s whereabouts, call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
File Graphic
Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA
Russel Reitzer, the former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department.
Former VFD chief in Central Texas charged as authorities investigate alleged misappropriation of funds
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas crash leaves one dead, another in serious condition

Latest News

City of Killeen, business owners highlight impact of Fort Hood as new report reveals post...
Fort Hood Economic Impact on Killeen
File photo
City of Killeen, business owners highlight impact of Fort Hood as new report reveals post contributes $30M to state’s economy
Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz warns DHS secretary he could be impeached over rise in migrant crossings
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Early Detection - 10.6.22
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Early Detection - 10.6.22