Amber Alert issued for Texas girl, baby abducted in Midlothian

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan...
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan Welch, a seven month old boy, after the children were allegedly abducted Friday afternoon.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan Welch, a seven month old boy, after the children were allegedly abducted Friday afternoon.

The suspects in the Amber Alert are Alethia Tyson, 35, and Scott Welch, 43.

The children were last seen in the 1000 block of McAda Drive shortly after noon on Oct. 7.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call 911 immediately or the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas crash leaves one dead, another in serious condition
John "Johnny" Bradford, 65
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived
Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before finding Milton...
Texas man who impregnated ex-girlfriend’s teenaged daughter gets life in prison

Latest News

File Photo
Uvalde school district suspends its entire police department
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and New York City Mayor Eric Adams
New York City mayor declares state of emergency over busing of migrants from Texas
HOT Rodeo
Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo kicks off in full swing
Hot Fair and Rodeo Concert Series kicks off tonight
Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo in full swing as the rodeo and concerts begin Friday night