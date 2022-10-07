Amber Alert issued for Texas girl, baby abducted in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan Welch, a seven month old boy, after the children were allegedly abducted Friday afternoon.

The suspects in the Amber Alert are Alethia Tyson, 35, and Scott Welch, 43.

The children were last seen in the 1000 block of McAda Drive shortly after noon on Oct. 7.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call 911 immediately or the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

