Celebration held in honor of 3-year-old rescued in Grimes County one year ago

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -Friday marks one year since 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez was found after being missing in the woods for three days.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office hosted a celebration to commemorate Christopher and all the people who helped bring him home.

Christopher’s mom, Aracely Nunez, told us it still feels surreal that the whole community rallied to help find her son.

“I want to say thank you to everyone because to me, every face looks like an angel,” said Nunez. “Without their support, this couldn’t of happen for sure.”

Nunez explained how Christopher often asks about the officers and wants to be like them when he grows up.

“He feels loved off of the officers. I think, in the future he’ll be a good officer too. He’s ready for it,” Nunez said.

Tim Halfin was the person who found Christopher. He told us he initially didn’t know the investigation was going on. Although after a night at church where the conversation was brought up, he realized God was calling him to help. He went looking for him in the woods by his home that next morning and the rest is history.

“First I heard a noise and I thought it was an angel. The second time when I heard a sound that’s when I called Grimes County Sheriffs department and said, “Hey I’m out here looking and heard sound twice,” said Halfin. “And, ultimately he was found. I was able to find him.”

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said he was honored to help put together the event for Christopher and Tim.

“Its about Christopher growing up,” said Sheriff Sowell. “He doesn’t know all this, he’s learning the fellowship of the family he’s gained and that he’ll grow up with forever.”

Sheriff Sowell said he enjoyed seeing Christopher in his homemade sheriff’s uniform. He said he thinks Christopher has a very bright future ahead of him.

This is Christopher Ramirez. One year ago, at age 3, he went missing from a wooded area near his home in Grimes County. Three days later, he was found unharmed at a property about 5 miles away. Personnel from FBI Bryan and FBI Houston immediately deployed to assist in the search. pic.twitter.com/9AuclXYWps — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) October 7, 2022

