Driver crashes into Independent Bank in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco driver drove into an Independent Bank Friday morning.

Waco Police Department and the Waco Fire Department responded to the crash at Independent Bank at 5401 Bosque Blvd.

According to the fire department, the woman was leaving Octapharma Plasma when she drove into the building.

The curb slowed the crash and caused the business’s window to dent inside.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

