Good News Friday: October 7, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 16 students from Belton and Lake Belton high schools were selected for the Texas Music Educators Association All-Region Jazz band. 9 are area qualifiers and will audition for the All-State jazz band. The students will participate in a music clinic and performance on November 19 at Temple High School.

We want to shout out Killeen ISD 1st grade teacher, Lindsey Smith, and media aid, Tonya Twiggs, for receiving the B.A.R.K award. B.A.R.K stands for Benevolent, Authentic, Radiant, and Kind-Hearted! The award goes to one teacher and one support staff member who each embody the spirit of Fowler Elementary.

Lorena Elementary School students have surpassed their $10,000 fundraising goal. The money raised will go towards field trips and student incentives. They raised this money through acts of kindness and serving the community instead of selling things. Hard work definitely pays off!

