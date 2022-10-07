Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo in full swing as the rodeo and concerts begin Friday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo is opening all of its attractions and events Friday night, featuring well-known country music musicians and the first set of rodeo competitions.

Dustin Coufal, the general manager of the fair and rodeo, said they try to ensure that the 11-day event offers experiences that Central Texans may not get to enjoy often.

“What better way to raise the standard than having artists that you don’t really get to see all the time and bringing them right here to Waco, Texas,” Coufal said.

Those artists include Texas and Nashville country musicians from national tours, including Jason Boland and the Stragglers and Clay Walker tonight.

Coufal said Walker has been a well-known country singer since the 90s.

There will also be concerts featuring Jonathan Tyler and Midland Saturday; La Autentica de Jerez Sunday, Holly Beth and Giovannie and the Hired Guns Thursday; Tanner Ursey and Aaron Watson next Friday; Jon Wolfer and Gary Allen next Saturday and La Zenda Nortena Sunday.

“Gary Allen, it’s hard to say much more about Gary Allen because he’s Gary Allen,” Coufal said. “He’s been making number-one hits in records since the early 90′s, and he keeps continuing to crank them out. He’s got new singles out on the radio now.”

Coufal said they stepped up the concert lineup this year as constant effort to improve the HOT Fair and Rodeo every year. He hopes it will give Central Texas a chance to see these musicians live for a cheaper cost than concert tickets.

“Your gate admission ticket gets you into the concert, and so, for the price of admission, you get to see some of the biggest acts in Texas and Nashville country music,” Coufal said.

The price of gate admission is $15, and, he said for an extra $10-15, people can attend the rodeo.

The rodeo will also begin tonight. It starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, contestants will compete in the PRCA Permit Finals. Rodeo announcer, T.C. Long, said these are usually younger competitors.

The rodeo will take a break Monday and be back for six more nights. The first four nights are RAM Texas Circuit Finals, where competitors will compete to possibly move on to the national competition in Las Vegas.

Next Saturday will be the Texas Chute Out finals, and Sunday will be the Mexican Rodeo Spectacular.

Tickets for the rodeo are $25 to $30, depending on the seat. It will include admission to the fair as well as to the concert.

