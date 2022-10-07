Rain chances hang around next week, but odds are dropping...

Cold front season is here and while we really haven’t seen a huge drop in afternoon temperatures just yet (since we’re still stuck in the mid-to-upper 80s and 90s), we have two more cold fronts coming over the next about week. Unfortunately, both cold fronts should mostly come through dry. Today’s front doesn’t arrive until the early evening hours so today will be another warm day. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. The biggest chance from yesterday to today is the addition of clouds overhead. Sure, a stray sprinkle or two is possible this morning, but no other rain should fall. Expect the partly-to-mostly cloudy skies today to clear out by Saturday morning as the front passes through. Morning temperatures will drop this weekend into the upper 50s and low 60s, but highs will only drop into the mid-to-upper 80s since sunshine will return.

Next week’s forecast remains a bit unclear but the pieces are coming together. First off, the first half of the week remains ho-hum with morning lows in the low 60s with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s. Partly cloudy skies will return Tuesday and hang around through the weekend as moisture moves back into the atmosphere, but unfortunately most of that moisture won’t return in time to get tapped into by an approaching front. In fact, the front’s arrival on Thursday may actually hurt rain chances by keeping rich tropical moisture from the remnants of now Tropical Depression 13 away. Wednesday’s high temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s, but they’ll drop into the mid-80s Thursday through Sunday behind the front with morning lows still staying stuck in the upper 50s and low 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the Brazos Valley Wednesday in advance of the front with the best chances for the entire area coming during the daytime hours Thursday. Unfortunately, rainfall totals from next week’s front will likely stay below a half-inch.

