Texas DPS investigating crash in Mcgregor

Mcgregor crash
Mcgregor crash(KWTX)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash where a car flipped over in Mcgregor Friday morning.

Troopers were called at around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to the area of Dusty Lane and Farmview Parkway near the edge of the county line.

In a preliminary investigation, the vehicle drove into a ditch causing it to be flipped.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

The case in under investigation.

This is a developing story.

