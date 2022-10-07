Texas DPS investigating crash in Mcgregor
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash where a car flipped over in Mcgregor Friday morning.
Troopers were called at around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to the area of Dusty Lane and Farmview Parkway near the edge of the county line.
In a preliminary investigation, the vehicle drove into a ditch causing it to be flipped.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
The case in under investigation.
This is a developing story.
