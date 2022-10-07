Warm but comfortable weekend ahead

One change we had in our weather Friday was more mid and high clouds across Central Texas. Those clouds prevented us from being as cool as we started the day, but sadly did not keep our temperatures from warming above normal this afternoon. We have a cold front set to move through Central Texas into the early evening hours. You can expect to see winds pick up a little bit out of the northeast behind the front. Unfortunately, this front moves in too late to help out our temperatures today. Highs this afternoon temperatures are in the upper 80s to low 90s.

If you’re heading out to watch some football or over to the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, the weather will be pleasant, but still warm. By the early evening hours, temperatures look to be in the mid 80s and fall into the 70s as the sun sets. No rain to hinder any outdoor plans. We should keep a slight breeze out of the northeast behind the front.

This weak front will allow our morning and afternoon temperatures to try to cool down closer to our average for the upcoming weekend. Our normal high for this time of the year is 84° and 59° for the low. We will still be warmer than our average and have highs climbing into the mid 80s to around 90° for the afternoon and upper 50s to mid 60s for the morning. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions here for Central Texas this weekend.

Next week will feature another warming trend until we see a stronger cold front possibly move into Central Texas by Wednesday. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday look to warm into the upper 80s to low 90s. The front is forecast to move in Wednesday into Thursday. This will allow our temperatures to cool back into the low to mid 80s Thursday into the following weekend.

We have been talking about rain with this next cold front. Sadly forecast models are backing off on the better coverage of rain, but the chances are still there. Higher humidity will be building back into Central Texas ahead of the front. Ample tropical moisture is forecast to build into the Gulf with Tropical Storm Julia. Sadly the front looks to move in and kick all of the moisture to our south and east, which will be what limits our rain chances. We still will keep isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday into Thursday, but coverage is only around 30% and totals look to be less than half an inch.

Tropics Update: Tropical Storm Julia formed in the Caribbean Sea Friday morning. Julia is not expected to be a threat to the United States, but is a danger for Central America. Julia is forecast to strengthen into a Hurricane by Saturday night and make landfall early Sunday in Nicaragua. Julia will weaken moving into Central Texas. We may see moisture associated with Julia move into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

