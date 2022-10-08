Amber Alert discontinued for Texas girl, baby in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has discontinued the Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan Welch, a 7-month-old boy.

The suspects in the Amber Alert were Alethia Tyson, 35, and Scott Welch, 43.

Authorities say the children were last seen in the 1000 block of McAda Drive shortly after 12 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Jada, the 12-year-old girl, is reportedly 5′3″ and weighs about 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The baby boy is bald, weighs about 18 pounds, and has blue eyes.

