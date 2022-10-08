Belton police warning of email scam seeking money to pay off fake citation

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton police department is warning the public of an email scam that makes you think you have a ticket to pay off.

In a Facebook post, the department asks that if you do receive an email like this, that you should not click the links.

The post also states that this is not how citations are issued, and that any citations are issued by mail with contact information and instructions.

The scam email is as follows:

“This notice is to inform you that you have been cited with a traffic violation and must pay your citation within 72 hours. We have payment plans available if necessary.”

That is followed by details of the fake violation.

“Do not mail in your checks to us. All citations must be paid online through our EasyPay Center. If you choose to contest your citation, you must do so by clicking here to contact your local Department of Motor Vehicles via SecureMail.

This was an automated message sent on behalf of your local Department of Motor Vehicles. Do not reply to this message.”

BPD say this is not how citations are issued and to not click the links. (Belton Police Department Facebook page)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.