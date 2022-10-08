Belton police warning of email scam seeking money to pay off fake citation

SCAM ALERT
SCAM ALERT(WGCL)
By Madison Herber
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton police department is warning the public of an email scam that makes you think you have a ticket to pay off.

In a Facebook post, the department asks that if you do receive an email like this, that you should not click the links.

The post also states that this is not how citations are issued, and that any citations are issued by mail with contact information and instructions.

The scam email is as follows:

“This notice is to inform you that you have been cited with a traffic violation and must pay your citation within 72 hours. We have payment plans available if necessary.”

That is followed by details of the fake violation.

“Do not mail in your checks to us. All citations must be paid online through our EasyPay Center. If you choose to contest your citation, you must do so by clicking here to contact your local Department of Motor Vehicles via SecureMail.

This was an automated message sent on behalf of your local Department of Motor Vehicles. Do not reply to this message.

BPD say this is not how citations are issued and to not click the links.
BPD say this is not how citations are issued and to not click the links.(Belton Police Department Facebook page)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before finding Milton...
Texas man who impregnated ex-girlfriend’s teenaged daughter gets life in prison
The missing baby and her non-custodial parent
Texas newborn reportedly abducted by non-custodial mother found
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas crash leaves one dead, another in serious condition
John "Johnny" Bradford, 65
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived

Latest News

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan...
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas girl, baby in Midlothian
Vehicle crashes into downtown building
High speed crash damages downtown building in Freestone County
fastcast horseback riding rodeo
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast
Monica Delgado
Family and friends bid farewell to slain McGregor mother, children