'The community has truly come through': McGregor community honors Monica Delgado, Miguel and Natalie Avila at funeral

Hundreds gathered to say goodbye to the slain family
Priest at McGregor family funeral
Priest at McGregor family funeral
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
McGregor, Texas (KWTX) - It was a solemn day in McGregor as hundreds of community members gathered at the Exchange Events Center to mourn and honor the lives of Monica Delgado, Miguel Avila and Natalie Avila.

They were three of the five victims in the McGregor mass shooting that rocked the small Central Texas town last week.

Monica, the 38-year-old who was slain, is remembered as a devoted mother of five.

“She was so dedicated to them, over all,” says Abigail Klish, a cousin of Monica. “She has 5 children, overall, and she truly truly loved them so much.”

Friends of 15-year-old Miguel say he’s known for his light sense of humor and hardworking qualities.

“He was a very funny person, cool and loving person,” Jezabel Salas says. Salas was a dear friend of the teenager and shared similar sentiments to other friends of his.

“He made me laugh, put on a smile,” says family friend Micayla Chaparro. “Told me to smile everyday.”

His 14-year-old sister, Natalie, is remembered for her shy, kind nature.

“Very shy and very caring, for family and friends,” Alexander Aviles says of his cousin.

Friend Perla Martinez feels the same. “She was a kind soul. As Miguel was, too. They were both kind.”

From scripture read aloud to songs of remembrance whose notes resonated across the building, the funeral was then followed by the burial.

The three were laid to rest at McGregor cemetery.

Family members tell KWTX they are incredibly grateful for the amount of love and support the community has shown them during this devastating time.

“We don’t want them to get forgotten through all of this, “Abbie Klish says. “They were real lives, they were real people. And I think the community has truly come through and demonstrated their love and support and prayers. I mean, every bit of it, we feel it all.”

