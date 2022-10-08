Highspeed crash damages downtown building

Both the driver, and passenger, were hospitalized.
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking folks to stay away from Heritage Title & Abstract on South Mount Street, after a vehicle jumped the curbed and landed inside the building, creating potentially dangerous structural damage.

According to Sheriff Jeremy Shipley, the accident happened just after 2 a.m., when the speeding vehicle blew past deputies near Fair Park, and into town.

We’re told the vehicle entered downtown, and hit a red light at Commerce and Mount, where another vehicle was stopped. That’s when the speeding vehicle ran off the road, jumped the curb in front of the courthouse, and took out a corner light pole.

From there, Shipley says, the vehicle continued straight and jumped another curb in front of Heritage Title where it went through the sidewalk railing, and came to rest inside the building.

According to the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office, the front of the vehicle caught fire, and Deputies were forced to use fire extinguishers as they tried to remove the female passenger from the vehicle.

Shipley says, firefighters arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the rest of the fire, before freeing the driver by cutting the roof off.

Both the male driver and female passenger, were airlifted to hospitals.

DPS is investigating the accident.

Meanwhile, the area has been roped off with caution tape, and barricades have been set up around the building.

