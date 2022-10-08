Suspect who shot officer following collision in New Haven is in custody

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A suspect who shot an officer in New Haven overnight is in police custody.

Dashcam video, released late this afternoon by the State Inspector General’s office, shows the suspect, Jose Claudio, running down the street before firing several shots at Officer Chad Curry’s cruiser.

Curry, a nine-year veteran who was shot twice, gets out and returns fire as the suspect runs away.

You can watch the video below. ***Warning: footage may be disturbing to some viewers.

Dashcam video shows when a suspect shot at a New Haven police officer overnight.

Police said Curry was patrolling the Fair Haven neighborhood when he heard a car crash at Chapel Street and Blatchley Avenue.

He radioed it in and responded. That’s when police say Claudio opened fire.

Curry was shot in both his ear and his shoulder. He’s now recovering at home.

Police tracked Claudio, who had an outstanding domestic violence warrant, to a home in Hartford, where he was taken into custody after an extensive manhunt.

“It was a lot of good police work. We were able to find a woman who was out on the street, follow up on this person’s name, finding other people and just a lot of interviews, a lot of face to face, knocking on people’s doors, just good old fashioned detective work,” said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.

“We so often talk about officers putting their lives at risk and it often sounds cliche, but something like what happens last night occurs and it makes us realize, just how important the officers are to the safety of our community,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Claudio is charged with assault of a public safety officer, along with several other charges including carrying a pistol without a permit and reckless endangerment.

He is being held on a $1 million bond and is due in court on Tuesday.

Previous coverage follows:

Police released body camera video of the shooting.

Two schools, the Family Academy of Multilingual Exploration and St. John S. Martinez School, were told to shelter in place due to police activity in the area. Classes were said to be proceeding as scheduled.

A shelter in place was also issued for people living within the perimeter of River Street (south), Lloyd Street (west), Exchange Street (north) and Poplar Street (east). However, it has since been lifted.

Police updated the public around 10:30 a.m. on Friday:

Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Mayor Justin Elicker said they are following leads in the case of a suspect who shot an officer.

— Audrey Russo (@AudreyR_TVNews) October 7, 2022

Police said the investigation is underway on Chapel Street, in the Fair Haven section of the city.

Officials said officer Chad Curry was shot after he responded to calls about a motor vehicle collision around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. The collision happened near the intersection of Chapel Street and Blatchley Avenue.

“One of the people involved in the motor vehicle accident attempted to leave the scene,” said Chief Karl Jacobson, New Haven police. “The officer attempted to stop them and then there was an exchange of gunfire. We don’t believe at this time the suspect was shot, but we don’t know.”

Curry was hit in the shoulder and ear, police said.

The incident was caught on Curry’s bodycam.

“We’ve watched the video and it’s just remarkable how Officer Curry received gunfire from the individual and then quickly responded and put himself at risk, and so often we say that police officers are putting themselves at risk on behalf of the community and we don’t often remember exactly what that means until you see what happened,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

The suspect was still at-large as of 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Following the gunfire exchange, he was last seen on Blatchley going towards Saltonstall Avenue. He wore an orange sweatshirt and a white hat. He was described as standing 5′10″ tall.

Jacobson said they were following a number of leads and had great community input.

Curry was shot roughly one block away from the scene of the collision, which police said was why the crime scene was so large.

It is not known how many individuals were passengers in the vehicle at the time of the collision. However, police said they determined that the vehicle the suspect was in had been reported stolen.

Curry was transported and later released from a local hospital. The injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

“The fact that this person shot at a police officer is troubling and we’re going to do everything possible to get this person in custody and we need the community’s help we need the community to come forward if they saw anything,” said Chief Karl Jacobson, New Haven police.

Police asked that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with them to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477), or text “NHPD (plus your message)” to 274637 (CRIMES).

