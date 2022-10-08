Warm weekend with possible rain next week

Our normal high for this time of the year is 84° and 59° for the low. We will still be warmer than our average this weekend with afternoons in around 90° and upper 50s/low 60s in the mornings. A whole lot of sunshine and dry weather expected. It not until the middle of next week we can hope for some rain.

It’s now been a month since we’ve seen rainfall in Central Texas and thankfully our luck may change next week. Not to start the week though - we humidity and warmth building in through Wednesday. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be in the upper 80s/low 90s. Our rain-maker front is on pace to arrive Wednesday into Thursday. Rain totals will be limited - only about .25″-.50″ or less. The bigger impact will be that our temperatures to cool back into the low to mid 80s Thursday into the following weekend.

Tropics Update: Tropical Storm Julia formed in the Caribbean Sea Friday morning. Julia is not expected to be a threat to the United States, but is a danger for Central America. Julia is forecast to strengthen into a Hurricane by Saturday night and make landfall early Sunday in Nicaragua. Julia will weaken moving into Central America. We may see moisture associated with Julia move into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

