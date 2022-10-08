Warm weekend with possible rain next week

By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our normal high for this time of the year is 84° and 59° for the low. We will still be warmer than our average this weekend with afternoons in around 90° and upper 50s/low 60s in the mornings. A whole lot of sunshine and dry weather expected. It not until the middle of next week we can hope for some rain.

It’s now been a month since we’ve seen rainfall in Central Texas and thankfully our luck may change next week. Not to start the week though - we humidity and warmth building in through Wednesday. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be in the upper 80s/low 90s. Our rain-maker front is on pace to arrive Wednesday into Thursday. Rain totals will be limited - only about .25″-.50″ or less. The bigger impact will be that our temperatures to cool back into the low to mid 80s Thursday into the following weekend.

Tropics Update: Tropical Storm Julia formed in the Caribbean Sea Friday morning. Julia is not expected to be a threat to the United States, but is a danger for Central America. Julia is forecast to strengthen into a Hurricane by Saturday night and make landfall early Sunday in Nicaragua. Julia will weaken moving into Central America. We may see moisture associated with Julia move into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before finding Milton...
Texas man who impregnated ex-girlfriend’s teenaged daughter gets life in prison
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas crash leaves one dead, another in serious condition
John "Johnny" Bradford, 65
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived
The missing baby and her non-custodial parent
Texas newborn reportedly abducted by non-custodial mother found

Latest News

fastcast H.O.T. fair and rodeo farris wheel carnival night lights
Warm but comfortable weekend ahead
KWTX Fastcast Images
Rain chances hang around next week, but odds are dropping...
fastcast partly cloudy mix sun and clouds sun clouds
Staying warm while we wait for a cold front to “cool” things off a little this weekend
KWTX Fastcast Images
Rain chances stay in the forecast late next week